“One True Loves” is the tale of Emma (Phillipa Soo), a woman caught in romantic limbo. She’s in line to marry Sam (Simu Liu), her best friend since high school, only to have her world shaken when she discovers that her husband, Jesse (Luke Bracey), who has been presumed dead for the last four years after a helicopter crash, has been surviving on a deserted island and is returning home to her. Now facing the loves of her life and the inverse question of who she is with one and without another, she has to make a decision that will shape her future. Who is her one true love?

As Sam releases his nervous conscience to his students over a tear-stained slice of pizza, Emma and Jesse stand atop a lighthouse, swathed in hazy backlighting and pained, longing eye contact. “One True Loves” exists at the crossroads of soap opera and sitcom.

The film's Hallmark-ready cinematography garners no boost from its lackluster soundtrack, nor does "One True Loves" benefit from a cast of performers operating beneath their best. Tropes are a given in a rom-com and are sometimes welcome, but “One True Loves” executes them with the determined reliance of a ball and chain. From fade-to-black sex scenes and a “Twilight”-esque run of desperation through the woods, the film is shameless but unaware of its cringy execution. It's lazy, formulaic filmmaking rather than a comedic intent of genre parody.

The film is structured through vignettes that give you whiplash with every time jump from present to past and back again, while confusing its tone by cutting off a moment to jarringly switch to another character’s POV. It doesn’t sit long enough with any of its attempted emotional pulls to make them impactful. Both the script and the performances beg the audience to assume chemistry based on bullet-pointed outlines of history rather than any true emotive execution in either department.

“One True Loves” is so frustratingly superficial that it fails to gain a modicum of sincerity. Histories are built, but no emotions are developed to lay the foundation of empathy for Emma’s plight or Jesse and Sam’s lingering doom that they will become unchosen.