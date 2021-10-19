News media and historians focus on stories about powerful individual heroes and villains because it's simpler, and perhaps because we like to imagine ourselves as capable of bringing about change by standing up at just the right moment. But as anthropologist Margaret Mead said, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." "Mothers of the Revolution" is the story of one such group, the one Gorbachev acknowledged with gratitude, and it is a welcome and long overdue opportunity to recognize their contribution.

The peace began in 1981, when 96 American Tomahawk Cruise missiles were sent to Greenham Common air base in Southeast England. Each one was four times as powerful as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in WWII. They were a part of a hawkish defense and national security strategy called Mutual Assured Destruction. The idea is that the best deterrence to the use of weapons of mass destruction is to make sure that if any country deploys them, they will be wiped out, too. The Dr. Strangelove-esque acronym is MAD, originally intended to be ironic when it was first used by military analyst Donald Brennan, but later adopted as a legitimate policy.

The protest about the Tomahawk missiles in particular and the nuclear build-up in general began with a small group of mothers in Wales, who decided to organize a march to Greenham Common. They walked 120 miles in 10 days. At first, they did not have much of an impact. The headlines at the time were more concerned with the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer and the birth of a baby panda. Hilariously, when they showed up at the base, they were mistaken for a cleaning crew. They were inexperienced. "I was out of my comfort zone," one tells us. "I'd never done anything political." They were making it up as they went along.