The feminists, who decry the very idea of pageants, come up against the practical attitudes of the actual contestants, many of whom are from impoverished backgrounds, who view the pageant as a great opportunity. It's annoying when outsiders protest on your behalf, without even asking you how you feel about it. What if the contestants don't feel victimized? What if they love participating in pageants? Does that mean they're not feminists, or at the very least women not worth listening to? This is handled (somewhat) in a great scene late in the film between Knightley and Mbatha-Raw, when Jennifer calls the entire protest—and Sally's entire women's group—into question. It's the first time Jennifer speaks at any length, one of the disappointing aspects of the script. Mbatha-Raw creates a full three-dimensional character with barely any dialogue. One of her moments, a long closeup in a nightclub, is particularly memorable: she goes from a smiling public face to a mournful private face, her mask falling, the pressure getting to her.

In telling this story, the film believably evokes the period in its cars, clothes (Charlotte Walter's costumes are superb), and music. It even has specific details like the hanging of a spatula near the television to improve reception.

The 1970 Miss World pageant made headlines, but it didn't put women's liberation "on the map," as the film claims. There's no need to pump up the event in order to justify telling the story. The Bob Hope sections have little to do with the rest, except that he represents the "old guard," who wondered why these "nasty women" (so to speak) want to ruin the "innocent" fun of pageants. This dichotomy could have been interrogated more, and with far more fury. Calling into question a beauty pageant's right to exist is not on the level of fighting for the right to vote, and in some cases it may turn otherwise sympathetic women against your cause. But the question remains: how much are feminists blamed for "ruining" what has been deemed for centuries as "innocent fun"? How much are feminists still blamed for this?

In a moment early on, the perpetually cranky Miss Sweden complains to Jennifer about how they're being herded around the stage like cattle. Jennifer says, "You are a very lucky person if you think this is being treated badly." The sharpness in her voice was so intriguing I wanted to hear more. But, alas, "Misbehaviour" had already moved on to the next thing, leaving her comment unexplored.

Now available on digital platforms.