For decades, we've used the concept of falling asleep during something as a major critical point, a failure for the film or album to engage. But there has been a growing movement that doesn't scold either the media or themselves for falling asleep; instead, it's almost a ritual, and many people have movies or records they put on to fall asleep to. So it's only natural that someone would create a work based around that, one that tries to connect the conscious and unconscious worlds. Richter talks of deeper concepts at play, ruminating on our existence, our origins, and the meditative properties of the natural world. Richter essentially gives his audience permission to do whatever they want during the performance, within reason of course. What's fascinating is that there's no measurement of success given, it's more around the individual and communal responses rather than any traditional achievement.



While the concert is in the middle of downtown Los Angeles, Johns' film does its best to accentuate the nature around it. The stage lighting imbues the surrounding trees with a hallucinatory blue while the narrative extrapolates itself to show the environments of concertgoers as they talk about their experience, injecting a smidge of Malick-esque poetry such as a trio of cormorants lazily gliding over the choppy Californian surf. It may seem like a simple moment, but it's perhaps the most thematically relevant image in the film, with Richter's music seducing us and allowing us to be absorbed into the natural world. The picture also features some beautiful shots of the surrounding L.A. area, and together with some wonderful shots of different venues where Sleep has previously played, such as the Sydney Opera House and the Cathedral of our Lady in Antwerp, as well as Richter's endlessly calming music, the film comes across almost as a spiritual cousin to the Geoffrey Reggio and Philip Glass collaboration "Koyaanisqatsi."

"Max Richter's Sleep" often captures the surrealism of dreams, especially characterized by the sharp digital photography interspersed with the archival footage of Richter and his family. However, the transition between analogue and digital material sometimes comes across as clumsy, especially as some of the archive images show a sprocket hole on the side that feels like it's there just to say "this is from actual film stock." We often have no idea who we're talking to or where we are—we're not told we're in LA until a third of the way through the film by a concert announcer. I'd figured it out by noticing the Eastern Columbia building with its giant clock as seen in another classic set in the City of Angels, "Predator 2."