Unfortunately, “Love at First Sight” can’t do better than a cell phone’s unreliable battery as the culprit, and its lackluster script never gives us enough reason to believe in the couple’s rightness for each other or care about how they get to the happy ending.

“This is not a story about love,” the narrator (Jameela Jamil) tells us. “It is a story about fate. And statistics.” I would argue the story is not about any of those things, though plenty of numbers are thrown at us, and one of the leading characters is a self-described “maths geek” (he’s British). And, per the title, there's a couple who find an immediate attraction when they meet at an airport. But banter and a few exchanged confidences do not equal love, no matter how many pop songs are on the soundtrack.

We first see Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) racing through JFK Airport in New York to catch a plane to London. The narrator explains that December 20 is the worst day of the year there, with over 193,000 passengers arriving and departing, causing an average of 23-minute delays at check-in and a peak wait time of 117 minutes at security. It's not quite a “once upon a time” opening, but it explains why Hadley misses her plane by four minutes and has to wait for the next one when the only seat available is business class.

This gives her time to look for a place to charge her cell phone, and that's how she meets Oliver (Ben Hardy), who is studying, yes, statistics and data science at Yale. He gallantly offers her a charge, and she responds, “Sorry, I don’t share electronics until the third date.” He tells her his name, and she says, “Like Oliver Twist.” He wryly replies, “And they say Americans are uncultured.” Soon, they’re sharing some airport food and then racing to get on the plane, where he unexpectedly gets bumped up to business class—the very next seat to Hadley!—because his seatbelt is broken. This would be very unrealistic if we didn't see that none other than our narrator is somehow the flight attendant making it happen. They share a “cheesy rom-com” before bedtime. She says she will only watch if there’s a happy ending, and he says she's dangerous because he finds himself being honest with her. Except, as we will find out, he is not.