“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” tells the kind of saga one wants to forget immediately after hearing it. Warren Jeffs, the self-professed prophet of the FLDS, orchestrated countless marriages for his believers, while dangling the promise of eternal life in front of them. (When Jeffs' father Rulon died, leaving behind dozens of widows, Warren married some of them.) From birth to adulthood, his followers were instilled with fear of not following his latest message from God, which more or less focused on multiplying and a woman's submission. Everyone was to serve the community, and that included the multiple girls, some as young as 12, and women forced into polygamous "marriages." They were told to be subservient to their husbands and create large families. And because polygamy and child brides are illegal in America, Jeffs had to move around his people from secretive compounds in Utah and then Texas, tearing families apart when he kicked members out. Jeffs is a monster, and the documentary relies too often on making you stare at his portrait while listening to audio of him speak, for a horror movie's effect.

Across four parts, the series shows the origins of this group, the flawed efforts by media and police to help the people more or less trapped in it, and the ways that Jeffs' eventual incarceration is far from an ending. The final episode packs a lot in and ends abruptly. There are stories of liberation shared by former members of FLDS, but they come and go quickly. And the documentary wields one of its most disturbing audio pieces, involving the abuse of a child, for the end, pushing the production closer to feeling simply shocking. If it were not included, the doc would not have suffered from it.

In a bigger picture, “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” looks at the FLDS as a potent microcosm of unchecked tyrannical patriarchy, one that emphasizes power and control through gender roles while working with the greatest method to sway someone, belief. The doc does not make this connection outright, or try to analyze a lot of it within its chronological recounting of how the church became so powerful and densely populated. But it’s a context that gives it enough significance, and undoubtedly motivated director Rachel Dretzin as to what this story ultimately means.