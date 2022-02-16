The game-changing creative evolution of West is secondary to the series’ main interest—the access that cinematographer Coodie had to the epic saga of West’s career, which started when West was a rising, hungry beat maker and producer in Chicago. Co-directed by Coodie and Chike Ozah, “Jeen-Yuhs” subtitles itself “A Kanye Trilogy” but it’s really the personal log of someone tired of only being the cameraman who followed around West across two decades, and sometimes directed him (Coodie and Ozah did West’s music video debut, “Through the Wire”). Now he wants to be the star of the show. The baffling experience of “Jeen-Yuhs” is to watch Coodie prevail as a cameraman—capturing West’s hustle from producer to rapper to icon, filming eureka studio moments with the ease of everyday life—and then fail his billionaire subject matter’s legacy as a documentarian.

There are so many frustrating moments in this profoundly incomplete Wiki-page of a docuseries, written in first-person—so many cut corners, so many unnecessary diversions into Coodie’s own life, including a look at his stand-up career—so let’s focus on what does make the docuseries special. “Jeen-Yuhs” will captivate some fans just by existing, by taking them to the brink of a musical movement that officially began with Kanye West’s first album, College Dropout. Here are moments of brilliance that shaped modern American music, time capsules of a creator evolving into his own brilliance and planet-swallowing narcissism. Over and over, it’s the intrigue of watching Kanye West, a future billionaire and self-appointed messiah, trying to get the attention of Roc-A-Fella record employees by rapping “All Falls Down” for them in their offices. Or here’s Kanye West eating at Burger King after getting the call that he finally got signed. “act i: VISION” does have a laugh-out-loud moment when we see Kanye West react to how much it costs to buy a porno mag in Times Square, and then he buys it. Meanwhile the appeal of this documentary is not about a great narrative structure or thematic plan, it’s that we haven’t seen this footage before, in part because only Coodie had it.

The footage itself is incredibly raw, which can make the journey cozy and welcome like a home movie about a self-proclaimed Muhammad Ali. There’s something striking to how Coodie is often the only one filming and how it makes for extensive scenes of just watching West opposite the likes of Scarface (trying to win him over with the beat for “Jesus Walks,” with West’s retainers on the table) or the mighty sweet moments he has with his mother Donda West, trying to make her laugh while recounting how he came up with Jay-Z’s “H to the Izzo” hook. If this is the kind of stuff that intrigues you—and you do need to bring your own Kanye West literacy to the saga—then these raw moments will likely work. You may not even mind that they run for about as long as possible, and that sharper filmmaking would know how to make certain moments sing by making them more acute.