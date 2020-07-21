Alas, no. Directed by Timothy Busfield (yes, the actor, once of “Thirtysomething” and yes, “Revenge of the Nerds”) and adapted from Daniels’ own play, the movie opens with a montage of pre-Coronavirus New York at Christmas time, and the Great White Way, and the Playwright Restaurant, where I once drank with Jim Sheridan and rather more often drank alone. They have good chicken fingers and most of the rest of their menu is better than passable. It’s been a while. A text reads, “Based on an incident that became this play that became this film” and then there we are with Daniels, at the bar at Playwright (I think it’s Playwright—like I said it’s been a while) getting plastered, getting hit on by a younger man, going home alone.

The next morning, his character, a celebrated playwright named Joseph Harris, is at another bar, downtown this time, with his agent Helen. She tells him that he’s under a contractual obligation to get his butt out to Michigan to be Guest Artist at the Lima Playhouse. She also informs him that he’s a dinosaur, and should really look into working in TV or movies. “Movies are bupkis,” he says with disdain. “I’m a playwright, I’m a playwright.” Was even Edward Albee ever quite this pure?

Deathly afraid of planes, he goes on a booze-fortified train ride, getting off at a station the train almost never normally stops at, and being greeted only by surly and by-the-book ticket-booth attendant and station keeper.

Cut to the suburban home of Kenneth, played with some Josh Gad inflections by Thomas Macias, who wakes from a couch slumber. He’s overslept! In his car, he rehearses how he will introduce himself to Harris. “It’s because of you I decided to commit my life to the theater.” But how committed is he, really, when he punts on the one theater-commitment chore he had lined up for the day?

Once he gets there, and after some pissy back and forth, a viewer realization sets in: they’re going to be in this one place for the rest of the movie. This is what in the theatre they call a two-hander, albeit with trimmings to make it feel less like a two-hander.