But while “Girl Picture” isn’t necessarily breaking any new ground, this sensitively rendered dramedy invites viewers into the world of three young Finnish women on the cusp of adulthood with an affection and mellow sense of humor that makes it a more than agreeable cinematic companion. Although the story hits many of your typical teen-sex-comedy beats—first love, raging hormones, awkward sexual encounters at parties—don’t expect any raucous gross-out scenes in this one. Haapasalo’s approach to the material is low-key and naturalistic—which, along with the vulnerable, excellent performances, makes these girls’ stories feel very real.

The story begins with social outcast BFFs Mimmi (Aamu Milonoff) and Rönkkö (Eleonoora Kauhanen), who are talking about sex at their job at a smoothie store in the mall—again, shades of “Fast Times”—when a popular guy comes up to the cash register and asks them if they’d like to come to a party. Now, viewers raised on ‘80s American teen comedies may be conditioned to expect that some sort of cruel public humiliation awaits certified losers Mimmi and Rönkkö if they’re dumb enough to show up. But it doesn’t.

Instead, introverted Mimmi goes looking for a safe place to hide while her friend puts her foot in her mouth attempting to chat up boys. She ducks into a tiled room with a small pool; there, she runs into Emma (Linnea Leino), a girl around the same age who Mimmi rudely dismissed when she came by the smoothie stand earlier in the day. The duo gets to talking, and Mimmi finds out that Emma is a driven and disciplined competitive figure skater whose life revolves around 5 a.m. practices and strict dietary regimens. Seeing an opportunity to make up for her callous behavior earlier in the day, Mimmi talks Emma into going out dancing. By the end of the night, they’re desperately in love with each other.