This country music saga spans many years, wrangled by director John Hillcoat and showrunner/writer Abe Sylvia into the story of two careers initially intertwined as a business deal. First, it was Tammy Wynette (Chastain) dueting with the revered George Jones (Shannon). But she also cut his hair, creating moments of care that had him even more compelled by the gentle force that is Wynette. For Tammy, this was only the beginning of a career that would require immense resilience and a constant fire within, illustrated here strikingly by Chastain's rich performance.

"George & Tammy" is a musician story that cherishes the songwriting process, though the plot's contrast to country music is always striking. Their lives run a million times faster than the ballads they sing, and for a form of music that thrives on coming on home to a tidy resolving chord, their pairing is a constant dissonance that only briefly has harmony. Sometimes that's a tender time rolling around in bed, or when one of them makes a big sacrifice (like when George leaves his record company early on for her). There's talk early in the series about how one needs to live a song in order to sing it, but George and Tammy experience the real stuff that's in between the verses.

It can be fitfully exhausting to watch this chaos in close-up, but "George & Tammy" gives a lot of reasons to stay tuned. It's a colorful tragedy; the series nails its period details with so many dated hairpieces, country-royalty outfits (including a pink cape for Tammy), and sports cars for George. But to hammer home how this all feels, "George & Tammy" covers everything with a rich haziness—cinematographer Igor Martinovic's visuals love to make much of the frame fuzzy, sometimes with a person blocking much of the view, for only a top corner to reveal a face or figure. It creates a fitful dreaminess and isolation, and the show's constant attention to profile views of its actors makes them larger than life but in such an intimate way. It's all a vital part of how this show about repeated romantic patterns doesn't become redundant despite its emotional dizziness.