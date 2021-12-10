Dumont’s interest in France is generally more ambiguous than it is strictly critical, but he also doesn’t seem to care enough about Seydoux’s character to actively develop her. He seems to like the idea of France more than anything particular about her.

In the opening scenes in “France,” Dumont throws a kitchen sink’s worth of contempt at Seydoux’s anti-heroine, a self-absorbed media personality who interviews political pundits and also inserts herself into human interest stories on her popular TV news program. At a press conference, France brazenly asks one politician, regarding the “insurrectional state of France,” if he’s just “heedless or powerless.” He responds to her question with undue deference, as if her celebrity status demanded his serious consideration. France and her yes-woman producer Lou (Blanche Gardin) exchange immodest—and proudly vulgar—gestures to each other, like school kids passing notes to each other without fear of being punished.

Dumont continues to sneer at France and her protective social/professional bubble by following her first at work, then at home. At work, France evades aggressive pundits with the same ease and speed that she directs and develops on-the-spot interview segments so that they can be cut and packaged for her TV program. At home, France dotes on her son Jo (Gaëtan Amiel) and avoids her jealous husband Fredric (Benjamin Biolay). These two equally loveless worlds inevitably collide in a series of tiresome episodes that only reveal how delusional France is for having ever thought that she is as special as she is media-savvy.

France is so regularly approached for on-the-spot selfies and autographs that she inevitably gets reeled in by two men who don’t seem interested in her fame. There’s Charles Castro (Emanuele Arioli), a Latin scholar and would-be suitor whose motives are so obvious that he’s ultimately a lot funnier as a running joke (he just won’t go away!) than as a supporting character (but maybe he really loves her!). And then there’s Baptiste (Jawad Zemmar), the above-mentioned motorcyclist who becomes an uneasy object for France’s charity (his parents can’t work, and he must provide for them!).