Phyllis writes romance novels, with characters she says are kind of like superheroes. Framed book covers of her books decorate the walls and she is very proud of a Jack and Rose trophy awarded by Romantic Living Magazine. But the separation from George has made it hard for her to write about love. She and hopes that buying an old-fashioned typewriter will help her connect to a new story.

Flora is feeling disconnected, too. We first see her selling her comic book collection because superheroes who "come to us with a purpose, to save those in need and to stand watch when danger closes in" do not ever show up in the real world. Her motto is: "Do not hope. Observe." She calls herself a cynic and likes to prepare for the worse. One of her favorite books is called Terrible Things Can Happen to You.

But wonderful things can happen, too. Flora meets a squirrel named Ulysses. Or, rather, she names him Ulysses after she rescues him from a Roomba-style outdoor vacuum cleaner, involving mouth-to-squirrel-mouth resuscitation. She brings him home. Like Don Marquis' "vers libre bard," Archy the cockroach, he leaves a poem on Phyllis' old-style typewriter. Flora observes Ulysses, and in spite of herself, she begins to hope. Ulysses just might be a superhero.

The superhero power of this movie comes from its endearingly offbeat characters, goofy humor, and gentle insights about finding optimism even when things go wrong. It is all done with a light touch, though some families may be sensitive to issues like traumatic blindness, parental separation, and the threat of euthanizing an animal.

Screenwriter Brad Copeland ("Arrested Development") and director Lena Khan keep things moving briskly, with energetic action scenes accompanied by lively needle-drops, ranging from OK Go to Cat Stevens, Bill Withers, and Tom Jones. But it never feels hurried. The film makes time for us to get to know the characters and for them to get to know each other. In one delightful scene, George, working alone at night in the store, dances through the aisles.



Every role is performed with verve and humor. Schwartz is terrific with Lawler, with a warmth that makes their connection feel easy and natural. Flora has a new friend, an erudite boy named William (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who has been diagnosed with hysterical blindness following an incident he will not discuss. But he turns out to be game for adventure, with special skills that include "seeing" via echolocation by making little chirps, like a bat, and "a knack for absorbing short falls."