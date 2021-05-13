In 1979 and 1980, Doreen Levesque, Barbara Ann Raposa and Karen Marsden were killed in Fall River. And they weren’t just murdered, they were brutalized with details that are too horrific to include in a review. It started with the death of Levesque, who was found under the bleachers at a local school, her hands tied and her skull crushed by a large rock. Three months later, Raposa was found in the woods with signs of similar trauma. The two cases were almost certainly connected. When a potential witness named Karen Marsden was dropped off by the cops after speaking to them, she was murdered only a few hours later. Her head was never found.

At around the same time, stories of Satanism spreading across the country gained momentum in the news and on talk shows. A violent pimp in the area named Carl Drew was accused of being a Satanist, someone who used the girls who worked for him in his bloody rituals. Another player in the Fall River criminal underground named Robin Murphy pointed a finger at Drew, but later recanted some parts of her story. In fact, some investigators think Murphy, despite only being 17 at the time, was a violent enough figure in the community to be one of the killers. One of the original investigators says in one of the series’ many excellent sound bites, “Robin could eat pizza and then kill you right after that and it wouldn’t bother her at all.”

Were the murders a result of a prostitution turf war between Drew and Murphy? Was Satanism involved at all? There’s a consistent sense throughout “Fall River” that no one on either the investigative or criminal side of this story seems to know all the details. It makes for incredible momentum in terms of investigative journalism as Day carefully contrasts eyewitness accounts, detail about the cases, backgrounds that may have provided motives, etc. Unlike a lot of recent crime docuseries, “Fall River” never drags because Day keeps the pace humming through the various different theories about these cases. It reaches an end point in a very effective final hour in which I have a pretty strong theory as to who committed all three crimes—well, at least the first two for sure—but it all happened so long ago that actual closure seems unlikely.