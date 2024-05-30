The resulting uproar not only might have led to the Clippers' exit by the Warriors from that year’s postseason but sparked a conversation about a sport wherein white owners make millions of dollars off the work of teams made up mainly of Black players. It’s dramatically fertile ground for a mini-series, and FX’s “Clipped” takes some exciting approaches to telling a complex story about privilege, race, wealth, and fame. They don’t all work—one branch of this story’s tree gets more time than it needs, and an episode-long flashback, while ambitious, bites off more than it can chew. But there are strong performances throughout “Clipped” and sharp dialogue that trusts viewers to consider the society-shaping dynamics coursing through this true story.

“Clipped” is told from three perspectives, and Donald Sterling's isn’t really one of them. Sure, "Modern Family" star Ed O’Neill gets to chew a lot of scenery as the crotchety old man who has never really paused to consider his place in the sports hierarchy. The version of Sterling here is that of a blindered troll who is in the ownership game not for the love of basketball but because he has enough money to be in it and likes the privilege and prestige it brings. But the team behind “Clipped” wisely don’t spend too much time with someone whose part of this story lacks nuance (because the real person did too). Sterling was gross and probably should have been booted from his privileged peak long before he yelled about Magic Johnson having AIDS on CNN. His story isn’t that interesting.

The viewpoints from which we see the Sterling saga are those held by coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne), Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman), and Sterling’s wife Shelley (Jacki Weaver), who the show asserts got all of these balls rolling when she tried to suppress Stiviano’s role in her husband’s life, going as far as to sue her to retrieve property obtained through her relationship. Naturally, Doc’s story is the most interesting, a former Clipper who was brought in to coach the team at the start of the 2013-2014 season after his success in Boston, only to stumble into one of the biggest sports stories of the year. Fishburne plays Rivers with a perfect air of quiet intelligence, the kind of guy who knows how to read people—as any great coach must—and how to lead men.