The miniseries from Australian creators Tony Ayres (whose name you may recognize as being affiliated with another buzzy, goofy show called “The Slap”) and Christian White follows a family caught up in a bizarre, only-of-this-moment mystery. Husband, father, brother, and son Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) appears one day in a viral video, holding a series of signs that say “I ABUSE WOMEN” and “AT 5 MILLION VIEWS, I DIE.” The video burns through the Internet, amassing thousands of clicks in minutes, taking over news networks, and becoming the only one thing anyone is watching on their phones, tablets, computers, or TVs.

Who is Nick Brewer? “Clickbait” attacks that question from two different angles. First consideration goes to Nick’s family: his shocked and enraged sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and mother Andrea (Elizabeth Alexander), and his numb and confused wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and their two sons Ethan (Camaron Engels) and Kai (Jaylin Fletcher). The Brewers live in a small Oakland community where everyone seems to know everyone, and soon what is happening to Nick takes over their lives. Sophie’s schoolteacher colleagues whisper after her; Ethan and Kai’s classmates turn on them; and reporters camp out outside their house. And the question no one can answer is: Why would this happen to Nick? Or, on the flip side: What did Nick do to make this happen?

The spontaneous, impulsive Pia, whom Kazan permeates with jittery energy, refuses to stand aside and wait for the police to do their jobs. “This video is not a confession. It’s a death threat,” she says, and she turns to hacker friend Vince (Jack Walton) to look into Nick’s online life and help her investigate on her own. Her other ally is Detective Roshan Amiri (Phoenix Raei), a missing persons detective desperate to prove himself and earn a promotion into homicide. As they pursue a number of leads—was Nick seen somewhere; where were the videos of him filmed; did he disappear on the way to work?—they tumble down a rabbit hole that suggests Nick wasn’t the loving family man he seemed to be. One dating app profile appears, then another, and another. With Nick abducted and unable to speak for himself, it’s up to his family members and the others involved in his case to try and piece together who Nick really was.