There’s a lot to unpack there, especially given that most of “Clerk” uses footage from Smith's films and interviews with Smith’s mother Grace—and his brother Donald, his daughter Harley Quinn, his wife Jennifer, and his many collaborators—to confirm something that his fans, the movie’s ideal (and probably only) audience, already feel: the world is a better place for having Kevin Smith in it. Probably, but you won’t believe that based on the evidence presented in “Clerk.”

“Clerk” mostly follows Smith’s career as a filmmaker, though it also continues long enough to shout-out his spoken word/stand-up comedy performances, his podcasts, his movie merchandise, and his IMDb talk show. Everything after Smith’s movies, which even he admits are technically rough sledding, serves to confirm Smith’s self-image as a very lucky guy who’s now all about using his art to be himself, whatever that means.

Smith and his pals guardedly (or maybe half-heartedly) suggest that he’s already wrestled with and maybe even outgrown the expectations that were foisted upon him by the critical “intelligentsia” that boosted “Clerks,” his 1994 breakthrough indie comedy. Author and Smith champion John Pierson dismisses bad reviews of “Mallrats,” Smith’s pandering, loosey-goosey follow-up to “Clerks,” for being written by “critics who made him” who were “feeling betrayed.” That’s also probably true, but what about everyone else who didn’t and probably still don’t care that much about Smith and his chummy cult of personality?

Smith’s famous ‘splainin’ hands work over time as he struggles to articulate why his creative successes, like “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy,” mean as much to him as his box office duds, like “Jersey Girl” and “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.” Each project informs the next and also expands Smith’s understanding of what works and what doesn’t, though it’s often hard to tell why that matters beyond dutiful, self-serving interviews with his grateful friends and colleagues.

Ben Affleck and Joey Lauren Adams thank Smith in "Clerk" for giving them creative autonomy and opportunity on “Chasing Amy.” But these visually interchangeable testimonials aren’t as endearing as scenes where Smith lavishes praise on his regular co-star and on-screen wingman Jason Mewes, who blushes and marvels silently when Smith insists that he out-shone “professional comedians” in “Dogma,” Smith’s endearingly childish 1999 apocalypse comedy.