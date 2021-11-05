Most interesting, Beans learns to be not nice. She learns to not take it on the chin, she learns to fight back. She begins this emotional journey when she starts to hang out with more rebellious Mohawk kids, who already carry certain merit badges of rebellious adolescence. Beans then makes friends with an older, more intimidating girl named April (Paulina Alexis) who teaches her to take a hit, a means of survival. “If you can't feel pain, then nobody can hurt you,” she says. That’s a dagger of wisdom from a teenager, which shines in a script that's prone to scenes based on a binary of when things clearly either feel good or feel bad.

With its coming-of-age and its historical context, “Beans” concerns ideas of pain and conflict, but it’s too timid to really engage those ideas, to honor their discomfort aside from how horrific discrimination is (a few scenes of the family being ambushed by racist Canadian citizens are upsetting, but played too directly for tears). There is pain on display in this movie—perhaps best displayed by how Dickerson’s compelling performance internalizes it while carrying so much on her shoulders—but it is nearly simplified as one of many passages that become numbing with an overzealous music cue. Even Beans’ fiery, internal arc feels minimized by storytelling that would rather be tidy than slightly abrasive.

Some coming-of-age stories are like mirrors, constructed by a storyteller for an audience of various ages to look at how they came to be who they currently are. Others are more like maps, to make viewers aware of what comes ahead on a road previously traveled. “Beans” readily fits into the latter category, unfolding like it was made first and foremost to prepare viewers just like its main character. There’s absolute value in this kind of approach. But it's not hard not to feel that an even more resonant film would go deeper into what’s underneath these various landmarks of maturity and identity, instead of predominantly just pointing them out.

