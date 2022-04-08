For about the first half, “As They Made Us” feels like two different movies awkwardly shoved together. In one, Agron’s Abigail is a recently divorced mother of two rambunctious boys who struggles to find love again. In the other, Abigail navigates the increasing demands of her dysfunctional family as the patriarch slips deeper into a debilitating ailment. Ostensibly, the latter informs the former, as flashbacks reveal her father’s verbal and physical abuse as well as her parents’ volatile spats. But the back-and-forth structure gives the film an uneasy early rhythm; “As They Made Us” finds surer footing when it focuses on the challenges of the present day.

Hoffman’s Eugene is a mercurial artist who was a terror in his younger days, as we see in quick and startling flashbacks. (Working with cinematographer David Feeney-Mosier, Bialik favors an orangey-brown color palette for these retro sequences, which eventually grows predictable and tiresome.) Now, Eugene is weak and confused as he approaches the end of his life. His long-suffering wife, Bergen’s Barbara, is such a narcissist that she’s incapable of actually caring for him, and instead uses his dependency as an opportunity to belittle him. At the same time, Barbara pushes away his various doctors and caregivers, forcing Abigail to step in and serve as problem solver. Older brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for the past 20 years because of all these issues and more, but now Abigail beseeches him to return, make amends and say his final farewells.

Everyone is basically awful, and it’s up to Abigail to sort through the nonsense and noise. But this is no wacky, screwed-up-family comedy. “As They Made Us” is most effective in its gentle, intimate, everyday moments, and Bialik mercifully refrains from melodrama as the film reaches its tearful conclusion. Anyone who has lost a loved one after a long illness will relate to the agonizing wait depicted here in tasteful, matter-of-fact fashion, as well as the uncomfortable moments that arise when family members try to set aside their differences at such times of loss and grief.