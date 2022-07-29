We see its central character, Faye, from behind for the first few minutes. She emerges from a modest trailer hitched to a pickup truck to go grab a basket that’s caught a few crawfish in the lake nearby. She turns on an old transistor radio—Longines Symphonette logo still intact—and twists the dial. (Usually a well-curated bit of Americana emerges.) Dale Dickey, the veteran character actor who plays the role, has a thoroughly-lined face that speaks of hard years behind it.

Faye goes through her day with patience, but it’s clear she’s waiting on someone or something. Opening a calendar, she closes her eyes, circles above it with a magic marker, and when she puts it down on a particular date, she writes in its square “Today.”

In a bit, a little girl with a quarter of cowhands in tow stops by, asking if Faye can move her trailer. Seems that her family’s patriarch is buried somewhere thereabout, and they’d like to dig him up and re-bury him somewhere where the view doesn’t include a newly set-up oil rig, the only visible blot on the landscape. Faye politely says she’s waiting on a visitor who’s coming to this exact spot. The group accepts this and is pleasantly on its way.

Faye also accepts a dinner invitation from a couple, played by Benja K. Thomas and Michelle Wilson, who have Faye over at their nearby campsite and regale her with the story of their consistently postponed engagement, which was to have been proposed a couple of national parks ago on their road trip. Faye clearly envies the couple’s alliance.

Just as Faye is preparing to hit the road, “Today” happens. In the person of Lito, played by Wes Studi. He’s about as garrulous a person as Faye, which is to say, not at all. Nevertheless, their warm but terse conversations fill in bits of their backstory and reveal Faye as having recently been widowed. Lito and Faye go way back—they reminisce about grade school adventures—but it’s not clear if they were ever lovers. This appointment, apparently, was made with a perhaps tacit understanding that the possibility would be explored.