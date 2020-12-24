Roger Ebert Home
Interviews

Video Interview: Viola Davis and George C. Wolfe on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Katherine Tulich

Viola Davis brings another transformative role to the screen in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," playing the legendary blues singer. The film, based on the award-winning play by August Wilson, is directed by George C. Wolfe, and takes place on a blistering day in Chicago in 1927 where the heat and the tension rises as the singer and her band begin to record a new album. Entertainment reporter Katherine Tulich spoke to Davis and Wolfe about the dynamics of the film, and the legacy of its co-star Chadwick Boseman, who plays an ambitious horn player in Rainey's band. 

