Trapped in the System: Julio Torres on Problemista

Torres’ first feature which he wrote, directed and stars in, “Problemista,” in theaters now, harnesses everything that makes Torres so special in a deeply personal way. The film follows Alejandro (Torres), an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who has to navigate the broken U.S. immigration system after his work visa runs out. His only hope is Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton), an art critic who wants to launch a show of her husband’s artwork. When he begins working for Elizabeth, a work visa feels within the realm of possibility, but when working for her begins to become nightmarish Alejandro’s dreams feel far out of reach.

With Torres’ fairytale-esque visuals and funny and poignant storytelling, “Problemista” is both a treatise for anyone who wants to dream big and make those dreams come true. But it’s also a pointed indictment of the broken American systems of immigration and the gig economy, both of which feel made to keep certain people away from the so-called American dream.

Torres talked to RogerEbert.com about the personal inspiration for “Problemista,” working with Tilda Swinton, and what to expect from his upcoming HBO series.

What was the first kernel of your inspiration for “Problemista”?

The movie is very inspired by my period of time going from a student visa to a work visa. I knew that that journey was interesting, but then I struggled with how to turn that into a movie. The tone of it really fell in place when I realized that the kind of movie I was making was one where Craigslist was a person. And then all the themes fell into place.

You have all these legendary people in the film—Isabella Rosselini, RZA, Tilda Swinton—how did you get them involved in the film?