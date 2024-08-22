Tina Mabry and Edward Kelsey Moore on the Joy and Uplift of The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

Edward, you are from Indiana. Do you feel that this story has a deeply Midwest take on life? Do your Midwest roots come through in it a bit?

Edward Kelsey Moore: When I wrote the novel, I thought, "I'm writing about these very specific people, this very specific place, and who knows if anybody else will ever read it." But fortunately, a number of people did read it, and what they keep telling me is that, no, it has nothing to do with Indiana. It's just that this novel is about human relationships. I'm thrilled about that because that is, of course, what I wanted. As a writer, the more specific I am about the characters, the more universal they are. Because there are only so many ways we human beings feel, and ideally, if you're a writer, you can get some of that down for people to get in touch with.

Earl's diner is such a communal space. Was there something that inspired the feeling of Earl's, or was there literally an Earl's in your life?

EKM: Not completely literally, but my dad was a preacher, and we would go to the same buffet place after church. You'd see all these other people from our church and other churches. It was just, I don't know, the second act of church. Certainly I was evoking that feeling of the place where you go to see all the people you know again. So, yeah, I did go to a place very much like Earl's.

Tina, as you were creating the actual Earl's that you filmed in, was that a place you found? Were you looking for something specific you wanted to evoke visually?

TM: We were shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, which does not look like the Midwest. So we've already got a structural building issue based on how it's constructed in the book and what we were looking for. We needed a house above and across the street. So, how do we construct this building? What we ended up filming in, our production designer, Kara Lindstrom, styled. It's so funny what you said about church because we said that Earl's is a church without the pews. That was the vibe we were going for. Also, we put up a lot of pictures of people over the years to show what was going on. All of that populates, and it grows. Of course, once we get to the '90s, you see even more, but we wanted it always to be the story of everyone who's come through there. It's a family. It is a church where you come together. So it's very interesting that you said that because I didn't know that was the origin of Earl's.