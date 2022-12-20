The Sage, The Crone: Judith Ivey on Her Role in Women Talking

What did Sarah Polley do to keep the film from feeling static or talky?

Well, certainly a story like this you wouldn't expect the car chase, right? She didn't really talk about it that much. She did talk about the staging and how she had ideas to have it be a lot more fluid than one might expect given the fact that we are just sitting around talking. But it was just a given that this was the way these women behaved. And this is, first of all, a secret meeting. So, it was much more about the intensity and the idea that the clock was ticking before the men came back from town. I had great respect for that because that gives you something to play with rather than, "Let me just lecture you on how I feel about the situation."

How would you describe your character and her relationship to the other characters?

She is obviously the rational one, the grandmother of the group, so to speak, the sage, the crone, as we would talk about in mythology. She is incredibly fair and wants to hear everybody's opinion.

I tried to play that she wasn't necessarily sure about leaving in the beginning, that she really did welcome this debate, this conversation, and that we would all be better off by talking about it rather than one person dictating. That is why Francis gets outvoted right from the top of the movie. She just wanted to tell everybody to do what she thought they should do. And then when the vote happened, they didn't follow suit. It's a great story about democracy. These women have never voted on anything when the story starts, or even been asked what they want. It's a new adventure for them. And for me, the role of Agatha was to make sure that democracy was there, that there was a sense of equality for everybody.

This group was selected to be representative of the larger group of women. Why do you think your character was one that the large group thought was going to be very valuable?

We did talk about a back story because it's not necessarily even in the book that Miriam Toews wrote. The suggestion was that perhaps, since my two daughters are so vocal and really in many ways the polar opposites, there must have been a kind of balance in our family. And what happened to my husband, where was he? We decided that possibly that we were a family that questioned what the elders told everybody to do, not unlike August's family who were ultimately expelled.