Resilience is All We Have: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović on Murina

RogerEbert.com spoke to Kusijanović over Zoom about the difficulty of filmmaking by the sea, the importance of telling stories about violence in idyllic places, and moray eels as a metaphor for youthful resilience.

Gracija Filipovic plays a character named Julija in both the short “Into The Blue” and “Murina.” Is there a thematic connection between the two characters?

I'm very lazy with coming up with names. That's actually why I didn’t change the name. I did want to honor the short and the connection to it, but I don't think that the character of Julija in the short film and feature is the same one. I did write the feature after I worked on the short film with Gracija because I thought that she is an actress who would soon make a feature and I really wanted to put that on screen before she became fully an adult. So it was my intention to capture a very delicate time of a girl becoming a woman at 15 or 16. The short was not made to finance the feature or as a proof of concept. When I made the short, I didn't have a plan for a feature yet.

You've been working with Gracija since she was about nine years old. What did you first see in her and what was it like developing a working relationship over so many years?

She was very disciplined. She was ready to work. She was ready to take a long time to develop this character. She had interest in such a work, which I found very fascinating, such a discipline at that age. First I did a music video with her, then we did the short film. After the short film, I started casting with her in the room and writing the feature film for her. So of course, there's many talented children and people I could have worked with, but to develop a project like “Murina,” which is physically and emotionally so complex and difficult to endure, I really wanted somebody with discipline to follow this journey.

The story is filled with a lot of dread and complex emotions and inner turmoil, and yet it's set in this beautiful, idyllic location which is an interesting contrast. What is the importance of the location for the themes you were exploring?

It was intentional to put such a story in some shiny and beautiful utopian setting. It is branded often that violence happens in dark alleys and dirty, ugly places. That's why it's so easy, I think, to omit this equal amount violence in countries like mine. And it's very often mistaken with mentality, you know, like a certain type of language and a certain type of behavior is not violence because nothing can be really violent by the seaside in the sun. It's more of a mentality. That's something that I wanted to shift. But also, I feel that this nature is also very violent. There is no shade, there's no place to hide. It's really like being raw meat. Like flesh burning under the sun. Then even the smallest dynamics have space to grow and to escalate into drama. That's why I think that this setting is such good soil for violence.