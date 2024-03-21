Art Takes You Prisoner: Radu Jude on Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

You've spoken a lot about how TikTok and Instagram, in a way, is cinema, and it is almost harkening back to early cinema. As soon as Instagram had videos in stories, I was like, “Well, this is like 1901 all over again”. So I love you bringing that up because I think it needs to be said. But I also love the way you integrate so many different formats, including TikTok, into your film, and how it harkens back to this idea that Eisenstein had about images talking to each other and the collage of editing and art in general. Can you talk a bit about taking those essential early ideas of cinema and bringing them into this new TikTok world? Even though this is a three hour movie, it still feels aligned with TikTok, in my humble opinion.

Thank you for this. I cherish this question because I am interested in all the things as well. I know I sound like an old criticizing, person, but what I mean is that sometimes people are not interested in older things because they're old and they're obsolete and gone. But I strongly believe that in what is obsolete and what is already gone hides some potentialities that the new contexts that we are in all the time can offer a new power to them and the new way of life.

You look at the silent film, and it looks obsolete but at the same time you discover that some of the things there you can reinterpret them in the new context and and it's, again, it looks much more modern. I think it’s the same in literature. When you read [François] Rabelais or [Miguel de] Cervantes, these writers seem, because they are primitive, much more modern in a way. It is the same thing with modernist art with [Constantin] Brâncuși and Picasso looking to primitive art or African art, which was considered primitive at the time, and seeing in this so-called primitiveness a kind of possibility to infuse their art with energy somehow.

I think film theory and film history and film criticism are so important, because you discover things. Someone has to keep them alive otherwise they're gone.

Silent film is one of my specialties, so I love that you've been bringing up this point since this film’s premiere. When I watch Méliès, for example. I'm always in awe. I don't want to know how he turned himself into a dragon. I just love it. It’s still so energetic.

Yes, but Méliès is really a poet! It’s very poetic somehow. Like his films with people going to planets or the moon or into space.