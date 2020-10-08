Psychological Infections: Brandon Cronenberg on Possessor

That’s the case of Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), a seasoned executioner whose talents are too essential for her bosses to let spend time with her family. Tasked with the murder of a prominent businessman in the field of data mining, Vos infiltrates the judgment of his daughter’s boyfriend, Colin (Christopher Abbott). As the mission becomes unstable the consciousnesses of both the forcefully possessed and the vicious possessor engage in psychological warfare.

Living up to the family legacy, Brandon Cronenberg, son of David, plunges us into a cerebrally perverse feature boasting a brooding atmosphere. Its nightmarish imagery and gruesome sequences serve concerns about identity and self as opposed to existing for mere shock. While Cronenberg’s debut “Antiviral” examined our celebrity-obsessed culture through physical disease, “Possessor” takes his observations into a more overtly intellectual and abstract realm. We talked to him about his new brilliantly disturbing mind-bender.

First off, is the uncut version significantly longer or more violent than cut from the festival one? What’s the distinction between these two iterations of the film?

The uncut version is just the complete film in my mind. That's the unrated director's cut. That’s what screened at Sundance and that's the full film. There is a cut version just because in the U.S. to get an R rating there had to be some cuts. Fortunately I've had a lot of support from my distributors, Neon and Well Go, to release the uncut as the lead version, but the cut, R-rated version will probably be released on some platforms that don't allow uncut, unrated films.

One of the themes that stood out to me, at least in my interpretation, was a sense of invasiveness, not only of privacy related to data mining, but the invasion of the self and of the body in the film. What prompted those ideas?

To be honest, it came from a kind of trivial personal place I started toying with the idea while I was doing the press tour for my first feature “Antiviral.” And it's a strange thing when you're traveling with a film for the first time, because you're in a sense inventing this public persona and performing a king of alternate version of yourself, some kind of media self, which then goes on to have its own weird life without you. Between that and a few other things, I was finding myself waking up in the mornings and feeling like I was sitting up into someone else's life and having to scramble to construct a character who could operate in that context. So I wanted to make a film initially about someone who may or may not be an imposter in their own life as a way to talk about how we create characters and narratives in order to operate as human beings. The sci-fi thriller stuff came out of that out of those quieter dramatic scenes. Both “Antiviral” and “Possessor” are interested in culture, but “Possessor” has more to do with personal identity rather than any sort of social identity.