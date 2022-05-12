Sex is a Good Thing: Ninja Thyberg on Pleasure

When I started with the longer project, I decided there was really nothing with the short film that I wanted to use. I wanted to start from scratch. So I went to LA in 2014, the first time with a very open mind. I just wanted to learn, and I wanted to gather as much inspiration and just really try to get to know this world from the inside. I wanted to challenge myself because I felt that there was something missing out. I have been engaged in the porn debate and I have been engaged my whole adult life. But I still had this really strong feeling there's something I'm missing here. There are pieces of this puzzle that I don't have. I was trying to search for some answers but I didn't know what they were. I knew that I was going to build the story based on what I found. That’s how it all came together. Then I did bring some elements from the short film in the longer version. But just like small details.

A lot of the film focuses on “bad days” at work as Bella calls them, but you do a great job of balancing the things she loves about this industry and the aspirations of these women within it. How do you balance between the bad stuff and the joy that she sometimes has in doing this job?

That was really the tricky part to get at. It’s really a balancing act. I didn't even know myself how it's going to feel to look at the movie, because I tried to create scenes or images that I hadn't seen before. New images, and I didn't know how I was going to be affected by them. It was a really long process of fine tuning everything. I shot a lot of material to really have enough to get it right, because that was so important to me. It would have been so easy to fall over to one or the other side. I tried to add as many layers as I could because I've been working on it and I myself have been standing in so many different corners, having so many different ideas or thoughts or positions on what I think, and I wanted to add as many of those as I could so the film can also work as a platform for discussion and debate where you can find different types of examples. That's also why it took such a long time because it was so important for me to really get it right. The editing was a really long process of balancing and balancing and balancing.

Can you talk a bit about casting Sofia Kappel as Bella Cherry? I know this was her first acting role. She's just really stunning in it. She isn't a porn star, but she does these really intense scenes.

Yeah, it's intense. She had never acted before. I know that I was putting a lot of really big tasks on her. So first, it took me one and a half years to find her. It was a crazy process. We searched all over Sweden, and we were in contact with thousands of young women. I thought that I was chasing a ghost. Because I had invented this fantasy figure that didn't exist. And that was the reason that I never felt that anyone was good enough. But I knew that I had to find someone that was like, really, really talented and had those qualities that I wanted. Finally when I didn't find anyone I wrote a description of how I see her and I sent it out to a lot of people that know a lot of people. One of them happened to meet Sofia at an after party where she was the center of attention. She was just so fun and charming, but also tough and raw and brutal and had this sense of humor and was really young, but also with thick skin.