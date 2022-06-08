Video Interview: Danny Boyle, Craig Pearce, and the Stars of FX on Hulu's Pistol

The new FX limited series "Pistol," available on Hulu, takes a six-part journey into the anarchic history of the legendary Sex Pistols, the British band that catapulted the punk movement with their brash, noisy, rebelliousness and shook the conservative English establishment in the '70s. The series was created and written by Australian Craig Pearce, and directed by Danny Boyle ("Trainspotting," "Slumdog Millionaire").

Based on Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the limited series "Pistol" is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with "no future" who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government, and changed music and culture forever. At the center of this series is Sex Pistols' founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones' hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey guides viewers through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Australian entertainment journalist, Katherine Tulich spoke with Pearce and Boyle, as well as the excellent young cast including Thomas Brodie-Sangster who plays their quirky but genius manager Malcolm McLaren, and Anson Boon who ignites as lead singer John Lydon.