On The Same Level: Paul Raci, Clarence Maclin, and Sean Johnson on Sing Sing

Paul you’ve got a knack for playing people in instructive, teaching roles. What draws you to them?

PR: My age [Laughs] I've had so much experience doing this kind of work as a sign language interpreter in the criminal court system. I've been involved in therapy sessions. I've been involved in prison interviews. I've been involved in all this. So to me, I've been doing this for almost 35, 40 years. Roundabout, in and out, somehow I've been involved. To get a role with a guy who goes into prison and brings in a program made perfect sense to me.

Clarence, you received a story credit on this film. How did you inject your experiences into it?

CM: When we got together during Covid, we were doing everything over Zoom. When Colman came on board and we started doing our little rehearsals, that's when we really got to work getting the kinks out and really got to see where everybody fit in. I understand the language of the prison. So I was there to pretty much clean up the language. However, Greg and Clint had the overall picture. See what I'm saying? The directors and producers generally have an overall picture of everything. So we had to get together and meet in the middle of a lot of things. We tried a lot of things that didn't work and revamped it. That's basically how the thing got hammered out. It was a collaborative thing and everybody had an input.

As stage performers, what was it like being in front of the camera, for many of you, for the first time?

PR: From my perspective, I've been doing this a long time; when we got down to the business of doing these scenes, I mean, these guys are really actors. I've been doing this for a long time. Everybody was on the same level, Colman Domingo included, and were doing some real work. You could just feel it.

And there's the other guys. You got JJ, and you got Dap. Dap is a good example of a guy who was just always bringing it and being real in the moment. So Greg and Clint got a lot of stuff on film that they didn't even use. Tons of stuff. These guys were bringing it for real. We were actually in a prison environment. Not in a studio. We were in prison. It was for real. And so maybe that brought some of that realness to it. These guys were in the place where they had spent years. I could feel the gravity of that. I think Colman did, too. So, God, it was like a perfect storm in the perfect place with the perfect directors knowing what they wanted to do.