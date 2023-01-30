Love is a Conversation: Michael Jacobs on Maybe I Do

The bottom line of this story, which is great, is that it took me 24 hours, but I realized that Diane wasn't going to wear this coat. We found another coat. It was a puffy coat because she definitely wanted to be warm, but it was white and beautiful and great. But what Diane was saying to me is, “I understand who this character is. This is what this person would wear.” And she was right. This is what this person would wear. And that communication between Diane and me on day one through a costume made me not only understand her, but her care in how she was going to choose to play this character. And this spiraled into a lot of things. I started thinking about the movie, one of which is, you spend your life and comedy rhythms are important to you. And if you're doing a romantic comedy, those rhythms have to be important. Well, no matter what they market this film as and no matter what reviewers say.

And there was one reviewer already who hit us pretty hard and said it's a rom-com with not a lot of romance and not a lot of comedy. She's exactly right because it's not a romantic comedy. It really is an observation. It's an observation about people of a certain age and what they're going to do to their children by their behavior and how they're going to end up themselves. And that's not terribly romantic. And a lot of it is funny, but I think it's much more a serio-comedy. I think it's much more, “you have to take a look at this.” I do think that Diane was astute and exactly right about the coat in that the reality has to be taken into absolute consideration. And if we're going to rely on the music and rhythms of the script, it's not going to be all it can be, because there are, frankly, moments in the movie that are the most touching, that are stilted. And I wouldn't say you wince, but I will say that when Richard is kneeling to his wife of an entire lifetime at the end of the movie, and she's breaking down because how could he possibly do this to her? He's trying to find something to say. And Diane just keeps repeating, “What, what, what, what?” Diane, who has been searching the whole movie for conversation from him, realizes that even now, he's got not much to say. And the realization of the audience is that even though it's Richard Gere this was something he stumbled into once in his life. And the torture and the mortality that he's facing has really altered the basic persona of this particular everyman. And I'm very hopeful that the audience will understand that's the takeaway. That we are every part of these four adult characters, that they really are fractions of a whole. And we can recognize ourselves in every one of them and recognize moments we've had. And I hope that's why the movie works.

For me, the movie was about the difference between the fairy tale version of love, the Hollywood version of happily ever after love, and what it is like to actually make a life with somebody and go through things and argue about the garbage and the clothes left on the floor or whatever it is, and still retain that connection to the romantic part of your relationship.

I really appreciate you not only saying it but seeing it. Because it's funny, when you say the Hollywood version of romantic comedy or what a romantic film is, this is a much more halting you...there are moments in this thing that not only are not funny, but you just you want to hit the pause button because yes, I've just said that. I've just felt that. And I think there are particular moments that are so small and I would call them lesser moments. I'll give you one. When Richard walks out of his relationship with Susan, he can't come home. And we know he's sitting having a cup of coffee in some diner because he needs two hours before he can go home from what is ostensibly where he's told his wife he really was. And in this very short scene, there's a young couple and I don't want to give away what goes on but Richard is looking at something he no longer recognizes or fears that he will no longer ever have and then achieves it at the end of the film. But a waitress comes up. And the waitress notices Richard looking at this young couple and simply says, “Not our world anymore.” And that's the way that I feel at 67 years old. The world belongs to my children. Soon will belong to their children. What have we left them? And I certainly didn't write a grand sweeping what have we left our kids? I wrote a very specific what do you leave your kids in your own behavior with your wife and your husband? What do they see? What do they become? What do they inherit? And that's what I hope people will take away from this.