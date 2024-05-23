I Will Be Happy if I Can Say I’ve Done My Best: Eye Surgeon Dr. Ming Wang on Sight

This movie is based on your memoir. Why did you want to tell your story?

I wrote the book From Darkness to Sight mainly to recount my story as a first-generation Chinese-American immigrant, surviving the Cultural Revolution in China, coming to America in 1982, and helping millions of patients restore their eyesight. I want to rekindle that story. Then an idea appeared in my head while talking with my friend [and producer] David Fischer, who said, “There's a film in this.”

You operate primarily on children. Is that for medical reasons or some other reason?

I have dedicated a big part of my life to helping blind, orphaned children for two reasons. One, those are the folks who need the most help. I used to be in darkness myself during the Cultural Revolution in China, so I can feel their pain in trying to come out of darkness into light. So, I used to be in their situation in terms of emotionally not having a future as a kid in China. Also, when their sight is restored at an early stage, it has a bigger impact than someone who, say, is 90 years old and has more visual potential. Their eyes and brains are still developing, so they are more malleable.

The second reason is that I'm a Christian, and it was my way to answer God's calling to do what I can to use my long, hard-earned medical and physics skills with lasers to help those who need the most help, which are blind orphaned children. Honestly, these are blind orphan children forgotten by the world, and we need to help them the most.

What surprised you the most about the United States when you arrived?

In 1982, at age 21, I arrived with $50 and a Chinese-English dictionary, knowing no one in this country. I could hardly speak English. The first thing that surprised me was that people are much more casual and comfortable here. As you can see in the movie, I arrived with a three-piece suit. My mother spent two months of her salary to buy me that three-piece suit. She said, “You're going to America. People dress very nicely there.”