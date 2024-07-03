Female Filmmakers In Focus: Agnieszka Holland

But part of the problem, and I think why the people changed their minds so far and so quickly, was because the democratic liberal parties didn't oppose this racist narration, because they were afraid that the people would think that they want to let all refugees come, and they've been afraid to take that stance. So, the people of Poland only had one narrative with no counter-narrative. It's very easy to awaken fear and hate in people. I think that people in general, except some psychopaths, have the same potential for good as they do evil, but you need to cultivate it somehow. And it takes much more work and courage to cultivate good than it does evil. So the politicians go for the second solution.

That makes me think of Bogdan (Maciej Stuhr) in “Green Border,” who is so angry with the hypocrisy he sees, and Julia (Maja Ostaszewska), who wants to keep her head down. But then when she sees with her own eyes the death of a refugee, that's what finally radicalizes her. What are your thoughts on why radicalizing people towards empathy is much more difficult?

It is, but at the same time, the same Polish society, which is now so eager to shoot these refugees, was massively helping Ukrainian refugees. It was a very spontaneous wave of massive solidarity. People have been doing a lot of sacrificing, taking time off from work for weeks and weeks to go to the border to help, or even to go to Ukraine, even when it is dangerous. They’ll even take the people to their houses. They like themselves when they take that action. It is some kind of positive narcissism. You know, “Oh, we are so generous. We are good.”

People can be manipulated on both sides or left to their free will. Unfortunately, with the modern media, manipulation is much easier. We now have social media, the internet, and artificial intelligence. These powerful tools allow people to choose hate and fear in place of empathy and curiosity.

I particularly loved the scene where the kids bond over the French hip-hop song. I thought it was a lovely way to show you that art can really connect people. How did you land on that particular song?



A situation like that happened in my friend's house. They had sheltered a few African teenagers, hiding them for a few days. They had children who spoke French, so the kids could speak to these refugees from French-speaking Africa. After one hour, the ice was completely broken, and they started to talk about music. It happened that they all were interested in rap. After a while, you can forget completely that they come from such different experiences and their destinies and futures are so far away. And at the same time, it's so easy to connect, especially for those young people who are not so overloaded with fear.