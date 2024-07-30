Looking Into My Soul: Colman Domingo on Sing Sing

I think so. And I also think that's Pat Scola’s cinematography, his handhelds and what he does with natural light — he's unabashedly going and looking at the landscape of the human face. And with that, maybe because his lens sometimes is so close, I felt more vulnerable. I could not give a large performance. It had to be subtle and nuanced. I felt that he was looking into my soul. I've never said this before, but I do believe it's some of my best work.

It's all the elements that were set up for me to be as vulnerable and as honest as possible. And also with my castmates, we really played off of each other because they were just coming from an honest place. These men who have this lived experience, they were offering that as well as the skills that they've learned on the inside. And so I wanted to meet them where they were and where they stood. We created something beautiful and dynamic that was really sincere. That's the word I often say, it feels sincere. And it feels gentle. It doesn't feel like the film is trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes. We're trying to strip back and reveal even more. So that's what I feel like I've been a part of. That feeling has been consistent from the beginning and in the way we're releasing this film.

And with regard to meeting your castmates halfway, many of them in these long takes are also exploring memories and experiences and bringing them to the surface. What’s your responsibility as a scene partner during those moments?

To be generous and gentle, and to never judge. Judgment is like death to creativity. When you're standing and you think a person's supposed to do something or you think a scene is supposed to be a certain way, I've never been that person. I always show up to a scene open and available. Even though I've done my research, I know the texts, I know probably even what the colors of the scene might be — it's the exploration, to be challenged with something new and different. That's what I got from working with Clarence, Sean San José — who happens to be my best friend, as well — or Paul Raci. We all sort of get off on the fact that we're not exactly sure what the other person's going to give. There's a sparkle in our eyes and a sparkle in our performances. That's what I hope to get pretty much every time I get on set. I hope for that moment.

In terms of building the moment and the energy, of course, this was shot in a decommissioned prison. Could you talk about how that space impacted your performance and your approach?

In every single way, man. The first time I went to my “holding cell” I kept getting lost. I think I'm really good with directions. Not in a prison. Because by design you can never figure your way out. Everything looks alike. I would always have to have a PA take me to the bathroom because I couldn't figure out the way back. That's by design. These things play with you psychologically, you're in this loop and maybe you're going to be in this loop for the rest of your life. That's the way I took it. Maybe it's kind of poetic in a way.