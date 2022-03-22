Clothes Make the Character: Janie Bryant on the Wardrobe of Mad Men

Donald Draper’s gray suit and fedora launched a thousand blog posts, and is on permanent display at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Shifting the lens to key secondary characters reveals more richness of detail. Bryant used a variety of research sources—including books, magazines, and, of course, advertisements—from the late 1950s to early 1960s. Vintage pieces were bought or rented from costume warehouses in Los Angeles. Sometimes Bryant borrowed pieces owned by colleagues and family members. Other times, she found tattered vintage clothing she felt would be perfect in a scene, and rebuilt them from scratch (Megan’s “Zou Bisou Bisou” dress is a notable example). Many pieces were made entirely by Bryant from her sketches. Each character derives as much from their clothing as their clothing does from them.

With all this in mind, I spoke to Janie Bryant about how Salvatore Romano (Bryan Batt) used his profession to cloak his sexual orientation, and how Stan Rizzo’s (Jay R. Ferguson) wardrobe reflected his metamorphosis from all-American chauvinist to an enlightened, compassionate artist. I also asked about the color palette of Trudy Campbell (Alison Brie) and its interplay with nature and history. And despite my best efforts to stick to just a few names, my research on patterns in both Joan Holloway’s (Christina Hendricks) and Betty Francis’s (January Jones) wardrobes found their way in. This proves not only that “Mad Men” has extraordinary repeat value, but that if you do watch the series again, just to notice the storytelling in Bryant’s work, you will feel as though you’re watching the series for the very first time. Could there be a greater gift?

SALVATORE ROMANO

Played by Bryan Batt, Salvatore Romano is a brilliant art director and a closeted gay man, struggling to fit into an overwhelmingly straight ad agency culture.

In visualizing his clothes, Bryant began by meditating on the concept of blending in. “[Sal] is in the art department. So I figured, ‘This man probably gravitates toward flamboyance.’ I just imagined him to be in suit separates, because I felt like he was a person who would understand how to coordinate all those elements. It was really just in those details. Like a flounce of his pocket square, or a little bit more floral detail in his tie, the fleur de lis in his vest. The big part of it was also the suit separates, because I just felt that he’d be coordinating his outfits in the morning. Still done very conservatively, he wasn’t trying to rat himself out. He does have a flair for dressing. And I felt like that also because he was the art director, there might be a kind of lenience in how he dresses for work.”