Abstract Methods to Madness: Aubrey Plaza on Black Bear

How did Larry make you feel safe in this production?

Well, I respect Larry. That’s one thing about Larry and me, and I think that when I got to know him before he wrote the script, I recognized that I really connected with his approach to filmmaking, and I think he has incredible taste. And I believe in him as a filmmaker, and I always have. That’s a good starting place. I felt like I was in good hands, and I think that Larry is a sensitive guy, and an actor as well. He doesn’t deal with stress very well, whatever. One thing I will say about him is that he doesn’t compromise, and so I think the safety for me was really about knowing deep down inside was knowing that Larry wouldn’t compromise. Even if it was painful what we were doing, and what he was putting me through, I knew that deep down it was worth it. And I wouldn’t put up with it any other way.

I actually talked to the boom guy who worked on the film, Stephen Harrod, who I know from college. I asked him what his experience was because it’s such a meta movie, and he said it felt like "a social experiment or a mirror world to the process." Did it feel like that to you?

Totally, the lines of reality were very blurry for me, and continued to get blurrier as we went on. Was Steve on camera? I know Shannon O’Neill was the boom op.

No.

We threw so many of the other crew members in the background, so maybe he was even in a lunch scene … they could have been in the lunch scene! But yeah, it was an experiment, it felt honestly like there were times where we were shooting a student film, at NYU or something. It reminded me of that feeling, where it’s scrappy and messy and we’re all just fighting to get through it. The overlap of the crew and the actors and how messy that got, it definitely felt bizarre and sometimes scary. Sometimes uncomfortable. And weird, because we were all in the middle of nowhere, confined in this small space, and I was probably in an incredibly vulnerable place. I didn’t even know who was an actor and who was not anymore. It was all just real.

Does that keep you on your toes more than a normal set, because you’re in such a blended reality? Do you have to have the actor brain on even more?

Um … kind of. Personally, I think I always am having my actor brain, regardless of how small or big the set is. But I think that every single thing about that set was inspiring to me, and was helpful for me. I think that it allowed me to fully let go in a way; I wasn’t really dealing with the outside world at all, and it allowed me to slowly immerse myself in the character and in the story, which was awesome. And painful. But really helpful.