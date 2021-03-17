An Extraordinary Bond: Dominic Cooke on The Courier

How did you first hear the story about Greville Wynne and Oleg Penkovsky?

I have to be honest, and say that I didn't know anything about them. I was sent the script and I started reading it without knowing the true story. I was gripped by what [screenwriter] Tom O'Connor has done. And then I looked it up and discovered it was a true story. And then once I found that out, I became quite obsessed by it and then started sort of going into resources, a vortex of research.

What did you discover in your research?

There's a whole movie that could be made about what happened afterwards. Greville Wynne as you know from the movie was a regular guy. He was actually a working-class guy that married well. He was bright but he had terrible dyslexia. And he was held back in his education as a result. In those days they didn't really make allowances for that. And consequently, it set him up in frustration which I think played out in terms of his ambition, a sort of watered ambition that found some sort of release in this mission. Anyway, they found him and they got him active on this sort of extraordinary mission. And then afterwards, he lost a lot of his business. So, he upped his profile as a celebrity.

Obviously, at that point, he was very famous, certainly, in the UK. It was a big news story. And I think what happened was that he sort of really pissed off MI6. Because he was putting himself out there all the time, going on chat shows and trying to turn himself into a bit of celebrity, writing books that were extremely fictionalized versions of what happened. They said, "Look, if you don't stop, we're going to withdraw your pension." And he shut up. I think what happened was the result of that, the sort of story fell away from the public gaze. And the consequence was, you know, no one knows about it. People in my parents' generation, and also sort of over the age of around 70, or 55, would remember him but younger than that, had no idea about him, or anything that he'd done.