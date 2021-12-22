After They Yelled Cut: Alana Haim on Licorice Pizza

RogerEbert.com spoke to Haim about the making of "Licorice Pizza," beginning her acting career with the film's insane Bradley Cooper scene, acting opposite her family members, and more.

Your relationship with Cooper Hoffman is the cornerstone of the film. Can you recall a moment with Cooper [where] you sort of felt your connection fall into place and your chemistry started to take shape?

There's many instances, but, being on set, going through the tornado of Jon Peters in the first week really did bond us as a team, because we had never done this before. I mean, I hadn't been on a movie set. I'd been on a music video set, which is similar, but not similar at all. Cooper had never done this before, and we show up to set the first day, and it's pure chaos. There's so many people, and everyone's moving something. It was me, Cooper, and Cooper's gang of boys that were helping: Kirk, Mark, and Greg. We're all kind of in a huddle, and all of us are asking each other, "Do you know what we're supposed to be doing?" It kind of felt like the world was spinning at a really rapid pace, and then all of a sudden, it stopped very abruptly, and then it was like no one was there. You just heard an "Action!" out of nowhere. It felt like it was down the street. And Bradley Cooper walks towards us, and it's like, "Oh, we're in it now. Like, oh, OK. It's starting."

Luckily for day one, I didn't have the wrath of Jon Peters coming at me, but Cooper did. The first scene that we shot was, you know, "Do you know who I am? Do you know who my girlfriend is?" That was the first five seconds of me, and Cooper, and Kirk, Mark, and Greg's new career. The energy coming off of Bradley Cooper playing Jon Peters was insane. He fully was in it, and never broke, and it really did bond me and Cooper together, like, "OK, so we have this obstacle in front of us, which is Bradley Cooper playing Jon Peters. Like, this is our obstacle." And he would look at me and be like, "Am I doing OK?" I would say like, "Yeah, you're doing great." In my mind I'm like, "I have no idea. I'm not sure. But of course you are. Like, I think you are."

So that was day one, and then day two was me getting in the truck, and driving Jon Peters, and Cooper, and Gary around the hills of Tarzana with a camera strapped on one side, lights strapped on the front, me free-driving. I was actually driving the truck in stick shift. And we had like, I think four days of the Jon Peters sequence. So after something like that, it was just like what is going on? I mean, it was so wild. And then, funny enough, after that happened, then we were at Gary's house, and we had to jump forward to basically the end of the movie, where Alana is upset at Gary for wanting to get pinball machines when I'm working for Joel Wachs.