A Sense of Peace Being Restored: Andrea Riseborough and Zeina Durra on Luxor

How did you create the physicality of the character? She seemed to be carrying a lot of stress in her shoulders and the way she walked.

AR: There's a carefulness to Hana, when we come to her, which is interesting. Because the piece of herself that she's seeking to reignite is the playful talk that she has with Sultan. It may not be a conscious decision. It's somewhere that's close by, it's somewhere she can go to on the way to wherever home might be. But somewhere she feels that she can slowly and carefully get the footing again. And I think when you see her walking, I certainly felt that as I was walking, I felt like every step was precious.

It's interesting because not long before that I'd broken both my legs. I just been finishing "ZeroZeroZero," the Amazon series that I've been doing in Senegal. And I had broken both my legs when we were in Morocco, shooting the Morocco portion. And then we came back to finish when I was healed, and I had like a fast recovery time and it all went very well. But it's interesting that I then ended up walking through sort of the ruins of ancient civilization and spirituality in Luxor, walking very slowly, taking those tentative first steps again in this place. I felt very in tune with Hana in that way.

When we visited Luxor we arrived by overnight train and we came in at dawn. We came out of the train station into an open market and it was as though we'd stepped into Biblical times.

AR: I think there's this odd familiarity regardless of your heritage or how you define yourself culturally. There's a timelessness, and it holds something that is identifiable through every facet of civilization. We’ve seen it so often grossly depicted through these plasticky looking sets that are supposed to be Egypt. And it's so wonderful to be able to see see it objectively, not look through the eyes of Hana, but rather as an audience member and a cinephile. I think what's so special about it is that the camera is exploring some things that are previously unexplored by cameras. And we had the great privilege of shooting in the true locations, we had the permits. It was an extraordinarily privileged experience in that sense. And that was partly because we had the support of a wonderful Egyptian producer Mo Hefzy and really the archaeological community, which then added so much into the script, and helped our understanding of not just the tombs which were inside, but the entire place, really the whole country. And that was a really special experience.