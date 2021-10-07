A Meditation on Forgiveness: Fran Kranz, Ann Dowd, and Jason Isaacs on Mass

FRAN KRANZ: I wanted people helping people. Somehow that was always in my head. It was the first thing I ever wrote. I sat down and I wrote that opening in one sitting. It was longer than what you see in the film. But the notion was that people organize these things, people help people, and I thought that was a wonderful thing that the film needed.

Also, on top of that, I felt if the movie was just the four parents, and that was it, and it was a true four-hander, I believed that audiences would go into a theater, and they would feel safe. They would feel like they were watching fiction. They would be less affected by the story if it was just the four parents. I believe that if you have introduced the story by way of people that have not experienced this kind of unimaginable tragedy, including ordinary people, people like a lot of us, that it would be a subtle way of entering this story, to be more blindsided and more affected by what the four parents bring into it. If we start the film with almost quirky or almost goofy characters, there are intentional laughs at the beginning. I'm trying to make them comfortable with this world and present it as ordinary, and real, and not a threat. And so, when the parents arrive by contrast you are hit with the devastation of what's happened in their lives. I really believe that these people make the film that much more impactful with their ordinariness.

There is a young man working at the church, but we subtly see that the woman is helping him more than being helped by him.

FK: This is the character of Anthony, played by Kagan Albright, who's great in the film. The movie is about young men in many ways, and he's a surrogate young man in the film. There's this notion that maybe there's something going on with this kid. And to that point, there are also other lines where no one's really paying attention to him. He makes a comment and it's brushed off by the mediator.

One core theme of the film is the way people grieve differently, and the way those differences can result in feelings of anger and isolation.

FK: Yes, everyone handles it differently. And in many ways, the film is about that, about how we live with grief, and how we can heal or potentially move forward, but how it never really leaves you, you just live with it differently. I've never written a screenplay before. The only way I really knew how to go about doing it was as an actor. I would try to put myself in each of these characters' shoes, and work through this conversation as I believed one would have to from that perspective. The four perspectives being as a father of a shooter, the mother of a shooter, father of the victim, and the mother of the victim. I never sat down beforehand and said or decided, this is how they all are going to behave and this is going to be their journey. It happened organically in trying to write it out. For example, I read about families sharing photos, and so I started a scene trying to figure out what that might be. I read about a certain loophole in gun legislation, and then I'd improvise a scene about how the characters might speak about that. The way they each individually process grief came about naturally.