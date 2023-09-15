TIFF 2023: Woman of the Hour, Daddio, The New Boy

Kendrick plays Sheryl, a struggling actress in Los Angeles in 1978, who is introduced in another sexist audition in which it seems like her body matters more than her talent. An agent gets her an unexpected gig on a hit show! It just happens to be as a contestant on “The Dating Game.” Kendrick reveals how the institutionalized behavior on a show like “The Dating Game” encourages sexist behavior. Sure, people like the cheesy host (a perfect Tony Hale) would argue it’s all in good fun, but there’s something coded in language like “get the girl” that both infantilizes women and makes them possessions. When Sheryl starts rewriting her questions to make them more interesting, the host rolls his eyes, pushing her out the door when it’s over in a hurry.

Sheryl’s episode of “The Dating Game” would become one of history's most famous game show chapters because of who else was on it: Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto). A few years later, the authorities arrested Alcala after discovering he was a serial rapist and killer. Some estimates place Alcala’s crime spree at over 130 people. And there he was on “The Dating Game,” trying hard to “get the girl.”

Kendrick moves back and forth in time and perspective, capturing in chilling detail a few of Alcala’s crimes that occurred before and after his relatively brief but memorable interaction with Sheryl. She proves to have a firm grip on the thriller genre—it feels like she could handle a legitimate horror film—in scenes in which Alcala goes from charming to vicious. She also handles the behind-the-scenes half of the film well, revealing the ins and outs of one of several cultural phenomena based on gender tropes. Kendrick doesn’t hammer that point too bluntly—she’s not blaming “The Dating Game” for Rodney Alcala—but her film deftly reveals how one exists alongside the other and how often authorities looked the other way when true evil was sitting right there on TV. They might have been too busy watching "The Dating Game."

Gender roles also factor in Christy Scott’s “Daddio,” which earned raves at Telluride for its ambitious structure. A two-hander that takes place almost entirely in a New York cab, Scott’s film is about those random encounters that people sometimes need to reach an internal or emotional destination. While I’m a big fan of single-setting films and two-handers, I found too much of “Daddio” manufactured. It starts with a great deal of promise, and its two leads keep it interesting throughout. But there’s a moment about half an hour in which one of the characters gives one of those deeply insightful monologues, and all I could hear was a writer instead of a real person. The movie never quite got that curtain back in place, making “Daddio” an interesting acting exercise instead of the character study other people seem to see in it.