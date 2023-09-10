TIFF 2023: The Zone of Interest, Monster, The Delinquents

That film is Jonathan Glazer’s shattering “The Zone of Interest,” a drama that takes place during World War II but feels incredibly urgent in what it’s saying about existing alongside evil and how if we allow everyday life to drown out those who are suffering, we are bound to report the horrors of history. It's a challenging drama that creeps into your soul. In my brief time in Toronto, I have already seen many films since “The Zone of Interest,” and yet it haunts me. I think about it constantly. It’s a hard film to shake.

Glazer ("Under the Skin") opens his film with a long shot of a black screen with an increasingly loud soundscape that acts as an overture. It sounds mechanical, incorporating elements of a score by Mica Levi and the noises that will dominate the film to follow. It seems like a way to take viewers from the ordinary world into this film. Put down your phone. Pay attention. Listen. What you hear in this film will be as important as what you see.

Loosely based on the novel of the same name by Martin Amis, “The Zone of Interest” is set almost entirely on the property of Rudolf Hoss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller, having an amazing year with this and “Anatomy of a Fall”). Hoss is the commandant of Auschwitz, which exists on the other side of the wall that separates his property from the concentration camp. Rudolf and Hedwig go about the routine of raising a family as thousands of Jews are murdered on the other side of the wall. And it all happens to a soundscape from Hell. As the children play and Hedwig gardens, the sounds of trains, gunshots, screams, and furnaces play ceaselessly in the background.

What does it mean to not only exist alongside genocide but profit from it? We have seen so many films that portray Nazis and historically evil people as caricatures. Glazer is careful not to humanize or defend these people, but he captures the ordinariness of daily life. Of course, Nazis went home from the camps and raised families right outside the horror of it all. Shot with a painterly composition that's never exaggerated by the great cinematographer Łukasz Żal (“Cold War”), “The Zone of Interest” is mesmerizing despite its lack of melodrama or traditional narrative. Glazer challenges our perception of one of the most horrifying chapters of world history by revealing the mundanity of it all for those who committed atrocities.