TIFF 2023: Seagrass, Fitting In, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Vaguely set in the 1990s, Meredith Hama-Brown’s hypnotic debut feature "Seagrass" opens with two sisters, 11-year-old Stephanie (Nyha Breitkreuz) and six-year-old Emmy (Remy Marthaller), playing on the deck of a ferry, the wind blowing wildly through their hair. It's summertime, and the girls are enthralled, if slightly terrified, by the glistening, rushing waters below them. Eventually, the two tire of their games, asking their parents for some ice cream money. Their mother, Judith (Ally Maki), who is Japanese Canadian, is hesitant at first but eventually acquiesces to the girls' demands after their white father, Steve (Luke Roberts), suggests dinner won't be for a while. Though seemingly innocuous, these moments lay the groundwork for the intricacies of their family dynamic, a unit that is beginning to fray.

They're not on their way to a typical family vacation. Instead, Judith and Steve are attending group therapy sessions to work on their strained marriage while their girls play with the children of other attendees. Still grieving the death of her mother months earlier, Judith now has doubts about the choices she's made in building this family and the Japanese traditions she has let lay fallow. Maki's performance is a masterclass in layering tension; her anger is always slightly boiling underneath the surface, erupting in fits and starts that are especially disorienting for her young children. Roberts plays Steve with a perfectly calibrated cluelessness that masks a deeper hurt even he doesn't quite understand. The two befriend another couple, Carol (Sarah Gadon) and Pat (Chris Pang), who initially seem to have a perfect life but whose cracks are more cleverly hidden.

As the adults work through addressing their complex issues, the girls are left to their own devices, exploring seaside caverns and making new friends. Yet, this is no golden summer retreat for them either. Not only do they experience passive racism from the other kids, but they also come to that first bitter realization that your sibling might not always be your best friend and your parents might not always be there for you when you need them. Hama-Brown achieves all of this emotional heft while striking a tone that quietly shifts between dulcet and tempestuous, like the waves in the sea.