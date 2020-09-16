TIFF 2020: Beans, Trickster, Fauna

When she meets April (Paulina Alexis), an intimidating teen who can teach her to “toughen-up,” Beans transitions from a girl caught between worlds to a tween grappling with adolescence and adulthood. The once-innocent Beans begins to associate strength with suppressing pain, and soon April’s dangerously mature peers further damage the tween. Beans begins to drink and succumbs to violent outbursts. While some of Beans’ growing pains play as unsettling—there’s a moment that compares to the SUV scene in “Eighth Grade”—some are endearing. For example, the first time she says “f**k” causes her to cover mouth and look into a mirror surrounded by her stuffed dolls.

In her debut film, Kiawentiio offers a standout performance that stretches beyond her years, especially as Beans rebels with complete rage against both her parents and cops. Though Deer does rely on well-worn coming-of-age tropes, which succeed to varying degrees, Kiawentiio elevates the familiar into something new. Because while white audiences have a plethora of these stories, narratives about Indigenous girls learning to traverse their newfound adulthood are few and far between. Deer offers another unique twist by mixing archival news footage of the Oka Crisis with Beans’ story. Thereby, matching the young girl’s internal war with external standoff. These arresting blasts from the past sometimes resonate more than Beans’ journey, but never too much to completely overshadow. Instead, Deer’s “Beans” exults as a sweet debut for both her and Kiawentiio.

Creators Michelle Latimer and Tony Elliott’s teen folklore show “Trickster” offers another exciting Indigenous narrative. Based on Eden Robinson’s novel, the series follows Jared (Joel Oulette), an Indigenous 17-year-old struggling to care for his dysfunctional parents. A drug dealer, by all appearances, Jared is as quaint as the tiny forested town he calls home. Nevertheless, his first onscreen appearance finds him cooking up pills inside a shed. With his chiseled jaw and polite demeanor, we’d believe him more as a Clark Kent than a Walter White. But a hard partying mother (Crystle Lightning) and welfare scamming father (Craig Lauzon) necessitate his working part-time at a fast food joint’s drive through, even while selling drugs on the side.