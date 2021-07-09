The Winners of the Inaugural No Malice Film Contest are Revealed

The No Malice Film Contest, presented by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation (ALPLF), The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, announced 10 winners ages 11-21 who created outstanding short films as part of Healing Illinois, a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust.
Winning films will premiere at EbertFest at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign on September 8-11, 2021. The films were judged by a panel of 21 professional film critics who were extremely impressed by the creativity and empathy displayed by the filmmakers. Cash prizes were awarded to first, second and third place winners in each age bracket (11-14, 15-18, 19-21). First places winners received $2,000, second place received $1,000 and third place received $500. Additionally, Illinois schools will use the films, and supplemental curriculum created by educators, to talk about race and the harmful impact of bias and injustice.
“These young artists rose to this challenge in a challenging time, bringing their boundless creativity and unique perspectives to the issue of racial harms and healing. We’re honored to be able to provide them with this platform and to recognize their achievements,” said Erin Carlson Mast, ALPLF’s President & CEO.
"Racial healing begins with an acknowledgement of the problem and a willingness to work hand-in-hand toward a solution. Judging from the creativity and compassion exhibited by these young filmmakers, I have tremendous hope for humanity, and also tremendous hope for the future of cinema. It gives me great satisfaction to employ the arts to give greater meaning to life itself,” said Chaz Ebert, president of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation.
