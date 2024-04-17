The Overlook Film Festival Highlights, Part 2: The Hands of Orlac, Kill Your Lover, Dead Mail, Red Rooms

The festival’s closing night screening of “The Hands of Orlac” was a welcome occasion for everyone in the room to slow down and sit with an interactive, slow-building atmosphere of dreadful anticipation. The band wasn’t always in sync with the on-screen actors or their characters’ emotions, but that subtle dissonance also spoke to the unique nature of the event. Some gestures and performances will always be moving, like when Veidt’s co-star, Alexandra Sorina, takes his hand and pledges to his character that she’ll continue sharing his ordeal. But only that particular auditorium will have experienced the fleeting, magical interplay between that movie and those musicians at that specific moment. As with any live performance, you really had to be in the room to catch its particular vibe.

Among other things, this year’s Overlook Film Festival was a welcome reminder of how good it can feel to be in a lovingly cultivated social space with like-minded enthusiasts. This was Overlook’s eighth year and it showed: not only a well-run festival—the volunteers did a heroic job of booking tickets and keeping both the lines moving and the screenings on time—but a relaxed and eager audience, too. You could tell, based on overheard compliments and excited recommendations, that festival attendees really felt comfortable in each other’s company. That’s not often the case at events organized by and for black-tee-shirt wearing nerds who treat their favorite things like turf that needs to be defended first before it can be shared.

Ironically, loneliness and dysfunctional relationships were often the focus of the best movies at this year’s festival. In “Kill Your Lover,” a couple on the verge of breaking up must reconsider their priorities when he (Shane Quigley-Murphy) develops a mysterious ailment. His touch is literally toxic and leaves her (Paige Gilmour) with chemical burns; he also refuses medical treatment and becomes violent enough to commit the grisliest murder that I saw at the Overlook. Thankfully, the couple’s incompatibility soon becomes the movie’s focus, since most of “Kill Your Lover” concerns flashbacks to their earlier days.