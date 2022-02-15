The Fandor Festival Podcast Welcomes Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of Ebert Digital LLC, which publishes this movie review site. She is also a producer of television and movies, and co-founded Ebertfest, also known as Roger Ebert’s Film Festival, at the University of Illinois, celebrating its 22nd year from Wednesday, April 20th, through Saturday, April 23rd of this year.

Ebert joins Fandor Festival Podcast hosts Hooman Khalili and Chris Kelly, as well as producer Bryn Nguyen for discussions about the No Malice Film Contest, dedicated to exploring “the topic of racial healing using the medium of film to harness their creativity and passion;” experiencing the movies together in-person; and memories with late-husband and film critic, Roger Ebert.

The latest Fandor Festival Podcast episode comes in anticipation of Ebertfest 2022, which will bring together filmmakers, students, scholars, and cinematic industry leaders for a diverse range of independent, international, and studio film screenings. A highlight of the Ebertfest 2022 line-up will be a 10-piece orchestra accompaniment of a silent, black and white film screening. You can view the full podcast episode embedded below...

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, international titles, and classics on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV, and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.fandor.com/.