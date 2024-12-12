“The Brutalist,” “Nickel Boys” Lead 2024 CFCA Awards

The Chicago Film Critics Association presented their awards last night and RaMell Ross was the big winner, taking home prizes for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and the Milos Stehlik Breakthrough Filmmaker Award. His “Nickel Boys” also won Best Cinematography for Jomo Fray (a former Ebert Fellow!). But Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” took home the prize for Best Picture, along with one for Best Actor for Adrien Brody. That the Best Picture only won two awards indicates how much Chicago spread the love last night, also giving major prizes to “A Real Pain,” “His Three Daughters,” “Hard Truths,” “Challengers,” and more. See the full list below.

BEST PICTURE: “The Brutalist”

BEST DIRECTOR: RaMell Ross, “Nickel Boys”

BEST ACTOR: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

BEST ACTRESS: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Natasha Lyonne, “His Three Daughters”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “A Real Pain” by Jesse Eisenberg

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Nickel Boys” by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “All We Imagine as Light”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “No Other Land”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “Flow”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “Nickel Boys,” Jomo Fray

BEST EDITING: “Challengers,” Marco Costa

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN: “Nosferatu”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” Jenny Beavan

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: “Challengers,” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: “The Substance”

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD: RaMell Ross, “Nickel Boys”