The 18th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival Streams Through June 24th at Facets

Since its inception, ADIFF has spotlighted culturally and socially meaningful feature and documentary films about the human experience of people of color all over the world. The films in ADIFF Chicago 2021 explore the full humanity and range of the Black and Indigenous experience, giving a multidimensional voice to the often misrepresented and misunderstood realities and peoples. Titles in ADIFF Chicago 2021 come directly from important domestic and international film festivals such as Tribeca, Toronto, Berlinale, Durban, the Pan African Film Festival and The Trinidad and Tobago film festival. Others are independent productions made by filmmakers eager to share their message with an audience.

The closing night film is a romantic comedy, "Maya and Her Lover," about the mundane life of a 39-year-old introvert is disrupted when she begins a steamy but contentious affair with a much younger man. The screening scheduled for 7pm CT on June 24th will be followed by live Zoom Q&A with director Nicole Sylvester. Other festival highlights include Raja Amari's "She Had a Dream," about a young black Tunisian woman who decides to go into politics to fight against sexism and racism in today’s Tunisia, and Sanaa Akroud's "Miopya," a beautifully observed meditation on faith, perseverance, and integrity.

For a full schedule and to order advance tickets, call 773-281-4114 or 212-864-1760 or visit http://www.facets.org or http://www.NYADIFF.org. Tickets are $15 for Closing Night; $10 general admission. ADIFF Chicago All Access Pass is $95.