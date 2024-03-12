SXSW 2024: Dickweed, Secret Mall Apartment, She Looks Like Me

Jonathan Ignatius Green’s “Dickweed” feels like a product of the Podcast era, one of those too-crazy-to-be-true crime stories that have littered the podcast landscape for the last few years. The propulsive nature of the crime at its center does a lot of the work for Green’s film, which often feels a bit too much like something someone would see on ID or a very special “Dateline NBC” (who I believe has actually covered this story, if I’m not mistaken, given I was familiar with many of the details and watch that show somewhat religiously - don't judge me). While “Dickweed” doesn’t break out of its true crime form quite enough to be truly memorable, it also doesn’t do anything wrong. It feels to me like a perfect fit for Netflix, who have turned true crime into an industry. It would be #1 there for days.

The title of Green’s film refers to both the grotesque nature of the criminal in this case and the crime he committed. In 2012, a weed dispensary owner in Newport Beach named Michael was kidnapped in the middle of the night. He was taken to the middle of nowhere, and ordered to tell his trio of kidnappers where he buried a million dollars. The problem is that Michael had no idea what these monsters were talking about. They zip-tied him, forced him to eat dirt, and poured bleach on him. And they cut his dick off. Yep. “Dick” and “Weed.” You get it now.

The horror that happened to Michael baffled not just him but the police. Why torture this man for nothing? If he did bury a million bucks in the desert, did they think mutilating him would them find it? And then why didn’t they kill him? Anchored by extensive interviews with Michael and the investigators, “Dickweed” unwraps a fascinating hunt for a sociopathic fugitive. Other than the tone that often feels like it’s mocking its victim a bit too much (like in the title), the only real issue with “Dickweed” is that it feels overly familiar in terms of form, the kind of true crime thing you can watch on Netflix every day. It will fit in nicely.