SXSW 2023: National Anthem, Molli and Max in the Future, Northern Comfort

The always natural and impressive Charlie Plummer (“Lean on Pete”) plays Dylan, a young man who has been forced to grow up too soon as a de facto father figure for his little brother. His mother (Robyn Lively) is usually working or drinking, and Dylan has to work odd jobs to help put food on the table himself. One day, he’s picked up by a truck driver with a job at a ranch called the House of Splendor, a community of people encouraged to be free with their gender and sexual identities. He is instantly captivated by pretty much everything that is happening at the House of Splendor, but especially Sky (Eve Lindley of “Assassination Nation”), a beautiful force of nature who allows Dylan to explore his own identity. Sky is a partner to Pepe (Rene Rosado), the head of the ranch, which sets up a structure that feels like it will lead to a traditional love triangle. There are so many early red flags in this script that set my critical radar on edge for the tropes into which “National Anthem” could fall. Love triangle, drunk mom, jeopardized kid, etc. And yet Gilford (mostly) avoids the clichés by being true to his characters, trusting his performers, and never forgetting the power of a great Western backdrop.

Gilford is telling a classic story—the coming-of-age piece about sexual discovery through people a protagonist has never encountered in his life before—but he does so with so much empathy and honesty. The scenes at House of Splendor are so remarkably genuine that it starts to achieve the air of eavesdropping as if we’re watching real people go about their life on a homestead or at rodeo events. It helps that his cast clearly understood the objective here. Plummer seems simply incapable of giving a false performance. There’s something so wonderfully in the moment about what he does here as the soft-spoken Dylan finds his voice. And Lindley does her best work to date, finding the free spirit of Sky that conveys why Dylan would become so mesmerized by her. Everyone is good, but a special bit of praise belongs to Mason Alexander Park as Carrie, who takes what could have been a small role and makes it unforgettable as the most supportive and encouraging member of the House of Splendor. They make so many smart little choices in a role essential to breaking “National Anthem” out of the aforementioned potential cliché traps. In a sense, they represent the potential of the life that Dylan can now lead. We all have that first crush, but we don’t all have someone to hold our hand through the heartbreak of it all.

“National Anthem” has a visual language that accentuates its character arcs. Gilford doesn’t just love these people—he loves how they live off the land and find joy through expression at rodeos and drag shows. It might sound cheesy, but in an increasingly tech-dominated world, it's nice to see people who find new joy in a classic way of living by making it their own. "National Anthem" is a film that feels both progressive and old-fashioned at the same time. Maybe we could all use some time at the House of Splendor.